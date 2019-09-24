Sol de Janeiro

Samba 2-step Foot Fetish Care

$27.00

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA two-step dry foot care system with a Foot Smoothing Board and a fast-absorbing, non-slip Foot Fetish Cream to keep feet looking and feeling incredibly soft.Solutions for:- Dryness- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know more Keep feet flirty with luscious with Samba 2-Step Foot Fetish Care. An innovative dry foot system, the Foot Smoothing Board exfoliates and smooths rough areas of feet, while the Foot Fetish Cream with cupuaçu butterthe Brazilian super fruit favoritemoisturizes with soluble super nutrients. The easy-to-apply, non-slip, no-mess moisturizer contains antioxidant powerhouse açaí and super-conditioning coconut oil for catch-me, kiss-me feet, and the refreshing açaí fragrance will add a samba to your step.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is also formulated without animal by-products, propylene glycol, synthetic colors, PEGs, and petrolatum.Sol de Janeiro came together with a mutual love of the distinctly Brazilian attitude towards beauty, their secrets, and their know-how. This product supports the Brazilian philosophy that beauty isnt a standard to reach, its an attitude to take. A head-to-toe sensuality that comes through in a smile, a saunter, a samba. Based in the USA, Sol de Janeiro is excited to be able to bring you the most effective, transformative, and fun beauty care experiencesincorporating the latest and greatest super ingredients from the Amazon.