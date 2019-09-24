Samba 2-step Foot Fetish Care
$27.00
Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA two-step dry foot care system with a Foot Smoothing Board and a fast-absorbing, non-slip Foot Fetish Cream to keep feet looking and feeling incredibly soft.Solutions for:- Dryness- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know more Keep feet flirty with luscious with Samba 2-Step Foot Fetish Care. An innovative dry foot system, the Foot Smoothing Board exfoliates and smooths rough areas of feet, while the Foot Fetish Cream with cupuaçu butterthe Brazilian super fruit favoritemoisturizes with soluble super nutrients. The easy-to-apply, non-slip, no-mess moisturizer contains antioxidant powerhouse açaí and super-conditioning coconut oil for catch-me, kiss-me feet, and the refreshing açaí fragrance will add a samba to your step.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is also formulated without animal by-products, propylene glycol, synthetic colors, PEGs, and petrolatum.Sol de Janeiro came together with a mutual love of the distinctly Brazilian attitude towards beauty, their secrets, and their know-how. This product supports the Brazilian philosophy that beauty isnt a standard to reach, its an attitude to take. A head-to-toe sensuality that comes through in a smile, a saunter, a samba. Based in the USA, Sol de Janeiro is excited to be able to bring you the most effective, transformative, and fun beauty care experiencesincorporating the latest and greatest super ingredients from the Amazon.