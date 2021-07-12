Dauntless

The Sam Gabardine coat from Dauntless is as stylish as they come. Featured in a sheer chiffon design, this open-front coat is ideal for topping off your most modern styles for any occasion. Epaulet on shoulders; sheer Imported Notched collar; open front Two pockets at front Unlined Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12282399 Size & Fit Approx. length 40" from center back to hem Approx. model height is 5'9" and she is wearing a size small Materials & Care Hand wash Polyester/cotton