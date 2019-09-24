Becky G x Colourpop
You want it, you want it, yeah, we know you want it! Get Becky G's signature glam look with the Salvaje Shadow Palette! These handpicked shades create the ultimate fiesta ready look with bright pops of colour, insane metallic shimmer, and versatile neutral mattes to wear on the daily.
Luna: matte pale peach
Cafecito: matte cool toned dark brown
Estrella: metallic pale champagne
Celosa: metallic rusty copper
Malbec: matte burnt brick red
Patrona: metallic coppery rose gold
Vibra: matte blackened teal
Sirena: matte peacock blue
Corona: metallic dirty yellow gold
Sangria: matte burgundy
Caramelo: matte saddle brown
Lola: matte burnt tangerine