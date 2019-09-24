ColourPop

Salvaje Palette

Becky G x Colourpop You want it, you want it, yeah, we know you want it! Get Becky G's signature glam look with the Salvaje Shadow Palette! These handpicked shades create the ultimate fiesta ready look with bright pops of colour, insane metallic shimmer, and versatile neutral mattes to wear on the daily. Luna: matte pale peach Cafecito: matte cool toned dark brown Estrella: metallic pale champagne Celosa: metallic rusty copper Malbec: matte burnt brick red Patrona: metallic coppery rose gold Vibra: matte blackened teal Sirena: matte peacock blue Corona: metallic dirty yellow gold Sangria: matte burgundy Caramelo: matte saddle brown Lola: matte burnt tangerine