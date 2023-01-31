Snif

Salty Stares

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Snif

We’ve never smelled a fragrance quite like this. It’s green, slightly peppery, refreshing, and keeps us coming back for more. You'll want to spray it on everything you own. Bell pepper, bergamot, lily of the valley (think fresh, spring flower), ginger, and oakmoss (marine and woody). All our fragrances are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with industry clean standards. They are made without parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside. Our fragrances are formulated for optimal performance and long-lasting wear without being overwhelming. Everyone’s spray threshold is different, but if you typically spray 2-3 times a day, one Snif 30 ml bottle can last up to 3-6 months. Alcohol, Fragrance*, Water. *Our scents are made with a high-end blend of natural ingredients and safe synthetics. While our formulas are nut-free, if you're concerned about potential allergens, please email us at hello@snif.co