Salter

Salter 3-in-1 Blender Set

£29.99 £19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Robert Dyas

Whisk, chop, and blend your ingredients to perfection with this compact hand blender from Salter. Whether you’re whisking up a cake mix, blending a smoothie, or even just chopping veg for a casserole, the Salter EK2827 3-in-1 Blender has you covered. This handy kitchen aid comes with a whisk and chopper attachment, so it's ideal for your everyday cooking needs. To ensure you don’t lose the parts when the unit isn’t in use, the Salter EK2827 3-in-1 Blender Set even features a handy accessory rack holder. What’s more, with a compact, lightweight design, the Salter EK2827 3-in-1 Blender can be easily stored away for your convenience.