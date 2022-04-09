United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
A.M. Thorne
Salt + Pepper Pear Diamond Ring
$1625.00
At A.M. Thorne
One-of-a-kind natural salt + pepper pear shaped diamond ring. Conflict Free rosecut pear diamond .77ct All rings are made to order and can be customized by size and shape. If you are interested in working together for your engagement or wedding bands please email info@amthornejewelry.com. We would be happy to hear from you! Available in Size 5, 6 or 7. 14K gold. Handmade in New York.