SALT by Hendrix

Salt By Hendrix Jade Face Roller

$39.95 $31.96

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

eatures of the SALT BY HENDRIX Jade Face Roller: Beauty and wellness combined in this double-sided tool Made from Jade Promotes circulation Encourages skin cell rejuvenation Stimulates the lymphatic system, helping to reduce puffiness and water retention The Jade Stone promotes purity, healing, calm and balance Use to apply facial serums and oils Suitable for use on face and eye area