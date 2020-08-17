United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Aria
Salon Pro 1″ Infrared Curling Iron
$149.99
At Verishop
Description: The Salon Pro 1" Infrared Curling Iron uses infrared heat to smooth your hair and boost its shine in a matter of minutes. Not only will you get immediate results, but your curls and waves will last, thanks to the iron's humidity resistant effects.* (*WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including phthalates, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer and reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.)