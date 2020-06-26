Salomon

Women’s Alphacross W Trail Running Shoe

Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately mid-top from arch Aggressive Grip: Contagrip outsole features a versatile lug pattern that is ready for any surface, wet or dry Comfort: instant comfort from the first time you put it on. The mesh upper and proven Salomon fit deliver Cushioning: energy cell midsole absorbs shock while you run Outdoor inspiration for everyday training. Whether your training is a few laps around your local park or something much more rugged, Alpha cross w is a great training partner for you. It has aggressive traction and protection, but it's light and comfortable enough for everyday running, anywhere.