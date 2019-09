Essentiel Antwerp

Salome Bag

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Essentiel Antwerp

Add some color to your look with this small shoulder bag. Notice how interlaced panels in different colors create a striking color-block effect, perfectly on-trend. Adjust the shoulder strap length for a perfect fit, and you're ready to go. 15 x 19 x 10 cm. Shoulder strap drop length: 54 cm. White/Red/Pink.