Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Object
Salmon Pink Rafia Dress
£51.49
£35.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Trouva
Long dress with adjustable thin straps, gathered neckline with frill detail. Textured fabric. 85% Viscose, 15% Nylon. Loose fit.
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Fruit Forest Maxi Dress
BUY
$157.50
$225.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Dark Mixed Prints Tiered Dress
BUY
$196.00
$245.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Paradise Forest Maxi Dress
BUY
$160.00
$200.00
Farm Rio
Athleta
Marlow Maxi Dress
BUY
$53.97
$108.00
Athleta
More from Object
Object
Mom Jean In Blue
BUY
£64.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Hill House
The Athena Nap Dress
BUY
$100.00
Hill House
Everlane
The Weekend Tiered Dress
BUY
$48.00
$60.00
Everlane
Lulus
Happy Chance Sage Green Gingham Square Neck Mini Dress
BUY
$48.00
Lulus
Résumé
Darwin Dress
BUY
£48.00
£159.00
Trouva
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted