Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Salmar Lamp Base
$98.00
$35.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Reminiscent of an antique gas lantern, this warmed-toned glass base complements a cozy light.
Need a few alternatives?
Otherland
Chandelier
$36.00
from
Otherland
BUY
Project 62
Tripod Accent Lamp Black
$20.00
from
Target
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Woven Raffia Navy Bamboo Table Lamp
£22.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Well Done
Well Done Serenity Stone
$10.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Embroidered Argenta Duvet Cover
$228.00
$80.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Zoysia Platter
$68.00
$29.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Alvin Chutney Bowl
$48.00
$17.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Silvia Molcajete Bowl And Pestle
$78.00
$29.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
TheCraftsZoo
Bat Sticker Pack (28pcs)
$15.95
from
Etsy
BUY
Sur La Table
Spider Web Table Runner, 96" X 15"
$30.00
$20.96
from
Sur La Table
BUY
Byredo
Apocalyptic Scented Candle
$85.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
ZonLi
Weighted Blanket
$99.90
$89.90
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted