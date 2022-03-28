Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Starter Kit

Up to 10 salon gel manicures at home Up to two week wear No chips Mirror shine How to apply:For best results use with full set of Sally Hansen Gel Polish range Product Description A gel nail polish lacquer that provides up to two weeks of colorful shine. Bring the salon to your nails, not the other way around. Enjoy the gorgeous finish of Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Nail Polish Nail Color Lacquer. This glossy nail polish delivers a mirror shine full of vibrant color. Not only is it chip-resistant, but it's long-lasting as well, providing up to two weeks of beautiful wear. For best results, use with Sally Hansen LED lamp, gel base, and gel top coat. Salon results in 3 easy steps. 1. Base coat - cure for 30 seconds. 2. Color - cure for 30 seconds (then repeat with 2nd coat). 3. Top coat - cure for 30 seconds and wipe with nail cleanser pad. From the Manufacturer Salon GelPolish Manicure set in 'Shell we Dance' Salon Results at Home, no Manicurist Necessary Get professional, high-shine, no dry time and long-wear nails. Innovators at Sally Hansen are taking the manicurist out of the equation and putting professional results at your fingertips with the Salon GelPolish, a unique system that equips you with everything you need to replicate a state-of-the-art gel manicure. Delivering mirror shine, no dry time and indestructible, chip-free wear for up to 14 days, this easy-to-apply system makes you your own manicurist at a fraction of the price. Cut out the Salon Trips If you’re a tried-and-true manicure maven who’s ready to stop frequenting the salon and start saving money, go for the Salon GelPolish, a professional-grade system that delivers the total salon experience at home Salon GelPolish in 3 Easy Steps Just like at the salon, the system “cures” nails using an LED light for a fast, long-lasting gel manicure with no dry time. In just three easy steps—applying base coat, gel nail color, and gel top coat—the system delivers salon results. What you Get Sally Hansen Salon GelPolish in 'Shell we Dance' Starter Kit. The Starter Kit Includes: Cleanser Pads Base Coat Color (choice of three shades) Top Coat Remover LED Light Application Accessories: Cuticle stick, buffer and alcohol cleaning pad