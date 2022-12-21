Sally Hansen

Salon Effects Perfect Manicure Press On Nails Kit

$9.99

24 nails, file, cuticle stick, prep pad, adhesive tabs & nail glue included. Bring home the salon with Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure! Elevate your look with flawless, ready to wear nails. With Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Manicure, you don't need to be born with beautiful nails to have them! MATCH Before applying, find the best size for each nail. PREP Wash hands with soap and water and dry thoroughly. Use the included accessories to prep nails. Wooden stick to push back cuticles. Nail file to smoothen nail edges and buff nails. Prep pad to clean nails for better adhesion. APPLY If using adhesive tabs, match adhesive tab size with nail. Peel clear backing off the tab. Apply adhesive tab to the natural nail then you can properly line up the artificial nail. Press down artificial nail on natural nail, in the center and at both sides at the same time. Press firmly and hold for at least 30 seconds If using the glue, apply an even layer of glue to natural nail and artificial nail. Press and hold for at least 30 seconds with even pressure to entire nail to secure adhesion. For best wear: Press nails down several times and avoid contact with water for the first hour. TO REMOVE: For adhesive tab application: to remove, apply nail polish remover around edges and wait 1 minute and gently remove the artificial nail using the cuticle stick. For glue application: to remove, apply nail polish remover between the artificial nail and natural nail and wait 1 minute. Once the artificial nail is loose, gently release the artificial nail using the cuticle stick. Bring home the salon with Sally Hansen Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure! Elevate your look with flawless, ready to wear nails. With Sally Hansen Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure you don't need to be born with beautiful nails to have them! Premium, natural looking nails, curated with on-trend nail designs, classic Sally Hansen colors and desirable nail lengths. Packaged in a unique 'try me on' carton and comes complete with 24 nails, nail file, wooden stick, prep pad, adhesive tabs and nail glue.