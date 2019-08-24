Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish, Combustealble, Pack Of 1

$9.99

Miracle Gel nail colour is a 2-step gel system manicure with no UV lamp needed. It lasts throughout your everyday life, is more chip-resistant than regular nail polish and removes easily with regular nail polish remover. Both the Miracle Gel nail colour and top coat activator contain patented Tube Technology, allowing higher loading of actives and a continuous care release into the gel lacquer film, resulting in beautifully durable, high-shine gel finish nails. The photo initiator in the top coat formula reacts with the oligomer from the colour coat when exposed to natural light, for striking nails bursting with volume. Step 1: Apply 2 coats of Miracle Gel nail colour. Allow colour to dry for 5 minutes. Step 2: Apply 1 coat of Miracle Gel top coat activator. For best results, make sure nails are clean and dry. Use nail polish remover to wipe away any residue on the nail.