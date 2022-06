Sally Hansen

Insta Dri X Glaad Rainbow Pride Gift Set

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Paint With Pride with this Limited Edition Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® x GLAAD Rainbow Pride Gift Set. For the 4th year in a row, Sally Hansen and GLAAD are thrilled to partner to celebrate pride. Dries in 60 seconds. 1 Stroke. 1 Coat. Done. No wait. No smudge.