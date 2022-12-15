Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Insta-dri Nail Polish – Luxe Finish Collection – 0.31 Fl Oz

$5.29

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Inspired by luscious fabrics and opulent finishes, Sally Hansen introduces the Insta-Dri® Luxe Finish collection to perfectly complement your velvet and satin wardrobe this fall. Put your fashion forward with these 8 new luxurious shades. From our rich berry velvet to our gleaming satin white, these shades will take your glamour to the next level in only 60 seconds. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® Nail Color is the #1 quick-dry polish in the US*. Our 3-in-1 formula with built-in base and top coat offers shiny, extended wear in a single step and our Swift Precision Brush allows for a perfect application. Dries in 60 seconds. 1 Stroke. 1 Coat. Done. No wait. No smudge. *Nielsen $ latest 52 wks - W/E 08/06/22 Apply 1 coat of Insta-Dri® to clean, dry nails. Allow to dry for 1 minute.