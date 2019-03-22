Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Insta-dri Nail Color In Blueberry

$4.09

Buy Now Review It

At Target

A suite of stunningly sweet polishes with jelly-bean sheen is at your fingertips! Sally Hansen is proud to partner with famed colossus of candy, Jelly Belly. Delicious, memorable, Jelly Belly beans are the perfect inspiration for gorgeous, spring-ready shades. A lightning-speed mani is at the ready with Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color's upgraded 3-in-1 formula. It features a built-in base and top coat to provide shiny, extended wear in a single step, so you'll be springtime-ready with Insta-Dri's brush that covers in just one stroke.