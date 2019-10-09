Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Insta-dri Glow In The Dark Nail Color – 0.31 Fl Oz

$4.09

At Target

Get next-level Halloween nails with Sally Hansen Insta-Dri's NEW Glow-in-the-Dark collection! Available in 4 spooky shades for a limited time only. The one-stroke, one-coat Insta-Dri you love, now with a GLOWING finish.Apply 2 coats of the Insta-Dri Glow in the Dark nail polish are over any (dry) nail color. Finish with Insta-Dri Clearly Quick for best results. You've completed your spooky, glowing manicure in record time!