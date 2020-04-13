Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen- Insta Dri 3.0-peach Buzz-0.31 Fl Oz
$4.47
At Walmart
Peach Buzzâ¢ Sally Hansen Insta-DriÂ® Nail Colorâs newly upgraded 3-in-1 formula with built-in base and top coat offers shiny, extended wear in a single step. The new Insta-Dri has updated bottle complete with color-matched caps for easy shade navigation. The revamped, full-coverage formula delivers an extra day of wear and chip resistance. One stroke, one coat, and youâre done. From soft, subtle neutrals to bright tones that pop, here are the latest vibrant shades to join the Sally Hansen Insta-DriÂ® range.