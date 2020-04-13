Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen- Insta Dri 3.0-peach Buzz-0.31 Fl Oz

$4.47

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Peach Buzzâ¢ Sally Hansen Insta-DriÂ® Nail Colorâs newly upgraded 3-in-1 formula with built-in base and top coat offers shiny, extended wear in a single step. The new Insta-Dri has updated bottle complete with color-matched caps for easy shade navigation. The revamped, full-coverage formula delivers an extra day of wear and chip resistance. One stroke, one coat, and youâre done. From soft, subtle neutrals to bright tones that pop, here are the latest vibrant shades to join the Sally Hansen Insta-DriÂ® range.