Sally Hansen Good, Kind, Pure Vegan Nail Colour, Pink Cloud, 0.33 Fl Oz, Packaing May Vary

GOOD.KIND.PURE.: Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure. Nail Polish brings the clean beauty of nature to your nails NATURE IN A BOTTLE: Natural, plant-based, 100% vegan polish 16-free: No formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, xylene, acetone, phthalates, camphor, parabens, ethyl tosylamide, or triphenyl phosphate DOWN TO THE BRUSH: Comes with 100% natural, plant-based brush bristles for better application RADIANCE THAT LASTS: Four days of rich and earthy color per application