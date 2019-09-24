Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure In Sweet Talker

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Skip the salon, get the results. Don't settle for just color when you can get a base coat, strengthener, growth treatment, salon-inspired color, top coat, chip-resistance and a gel finish all in 1 bottle. Featuring the unique precision brush for a flawless finish and patented Vita Care technology for advanced 10 day wear, more shine and nourishing care.nn7 Benefits of a Salon Manicure in 1 Bottle!nWith a Keratin Complex for up to 64% Stronger Nails.n7 Benefits. 1 Bottle. Flawless Finish.nnSTEP 1: Shake well with cap on before use.nSTEP 2: Apply 2 coats of polish to clean, dry nails. Allow each coat to dry before applying the next one.