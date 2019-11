Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish In Haute Stone

$4.99

Sally Hanson Color Therapy Nail Polish breathes life back into your nails. Apply color therapy nail polish for up to 10 days of fade-proof, Chip-Resistant Wear. This polish helps your manicure or pedicure last! It contains argon oil to help strengthen damaged nails & provides intensive nourishment and moisture for healthier-looking nails.Color that cares while you wear!