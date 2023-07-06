Sally Hansen

Sally Hansen Color Therapy

$5.70

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Welcome to color Therapy: treat your nails to a restorative boost with Sally Hansen Color Therapy lacquer nail polish Welcome to color Therapy: adds a splash of vibrant color to your nails Formulated for you: Made with an Argan Oil formula A nourishing touch: provides an instant moisturizing effect Welcome to color Therapy. Sally Hansen Color Therapy lacquer nail polish doesn't just add a splash of vibrant color to your nails. This nail polish also provides a restorative boost. With its Argan Oil formula, The nail polish delivers an instant moisturizing effect.