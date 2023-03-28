The Ordinary

Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

Made with Salicylic acid 2% concentration, this water based serum offers surface level exfoliation, encouraging the natural shedding of dead skin. It’s also lipophilic (oil- soluble) which means it can penetrate pores to control acne blemishes. The formula’s multi-functional approach helps clear up pores, improve the appearance of visible redness and comedones. This approach treats acne, allows skin to heal and results in clearer, smoother-looking skin. Suitable for use in teenagers with mild to moderate acne.