An exfoliator for blemish-prone skin The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is formulated for all skin types, including those prone to congestion and blemishes. This light formula removes dead skin cells that can contribute to clogged pores, providing skin clarity with continued use over time. To learn more about how to navigate this brand, click here to read our skincare guide on The Ordinary What are the benefits of The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution? Penetrates deep into pores to clear out excess oil and the bacteria that can cause congestion. Loosens dead skin cells for an exfoliating effect. Helps to reduce the look of redness from blemishes. Clears clogged pores that cause congestion. Refines texture and evens skin tone. Alcohol, oil, silicone, nut, and gluten-free. Vegan and Cruelty-free. What skin types or concerns are best suited to The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution? The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is best suited to use by those with blemish or congestion-prone skin, especially those with normal to combination or oily skin types. If you have a normal to dry skin type and are still looking to combat blemishes, The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution is a more hydrating option that will suit your complexion better. How do I use The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution? For most skin types, The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution is an excellent spot treatment that can be applied directly to troublesome blemishes. Those with robust skin that tends towards oily or combination can use The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution as an all-over treatment every other day, or every few days to maintain a clear, refined complexion. Caution: this formula should not be used on sensitive, peeling or compromised skin. Please refer to additional sun protection note and other warnings in provided Directions. All of our products are filled/measured by weight/volume so the product is correctly filled to 30 ml. The packaging does not accurately reflect the size of the fill. However, this is intentional as some air must be allowed at the top for the product to actually close.