Garden of Wisdom Salicylic Acid 2% Serum: Salicylic acid serum provides beta hydroxy acid (BHA) which helps exfoliate skin and deep clean pores. Salicylic acid serum dissolves away pore-clogging dead skin cells whilst deep cleansing pores to reveal a clearer looking complexion. Garden of Wisdom's Salicylic Acid 2% Serum helps fight the appearance of acne, blemishes, blackheads and enlarged pores. Due to its exfoliating and pore cleansing properties, Salicylic Acid helps to refine, clarify, brighten and revive your skin’s texture. Benefits of Salicylic Acid Serum Exfoliates surface of skin Fights acne by reducing inflammation as well as deep cleansing pores of dirt, debris and excess oil Fades acne scars and blemishes Tackles clogged pores Astringent properties of Salicylic Acid helps improve pore appearance Alcohol-free respecting skin's natural oils