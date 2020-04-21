The Ordinary

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

Clarify and renew your complexion with The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque. This face mask is suitable for oily and blemish prone skin, helping to reduce the appearance of imperfections while revealing the more radiant skin underneath. A blend of charcoal and clay provides an ultra-deep cleanse helping to draw out impurities from the pores to reduce the appearance of blackheads, blemishes and clogged pores. Salicylic Acid exfoliates deep into the pores, promoting a smoother and clearer complexion. Dead skin cells on the skin’s surface are dislodged to leave your complexion glowing, with a more even tone. This rinse off mask is perfect for a pamper evening or as a rescue treatment for when your skin is feeling congested. Suitable for oily and blemish-prone complexions. Free from silicone, alcohol, oil, gluten and nuts. Vegan and cruelty-free.