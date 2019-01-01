Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Your New Go-To Hemline
Reformation
Salem Dress
$218.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
You know the feeling of finding "that dress"? Well that's kind of our specialty. This is an midi length, wrap dress with a very low v neckline, notched lapels and a high slit.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere V-neck Midi Dress – $155
$155.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Ruched Midi Skirt
$95.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Maje
Floral-print Ruffled Midi Dress
$545.00
$272.50
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Floral Asymmetric Dress By Boutique
$320.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Reformation
DETAILS
Reformation
Julia High Cigarette Jean
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Zinfandel Dress
$428.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Camille Espadrille
$158.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Lily Espadrille
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Your New Go-To Hemline
DETAILS
DVF
Long-sleeve Paneled Bias Floor-length Dress
$598.00
from
DVF
BUY
DETAILS
Genuine People
Floral V-neck Midi Dress
$155.00
from
Genuine People
BUY
DETAILS
Lacausa
Felicity Dress
$115.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Velvet Crossed Dress
$79.98
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted