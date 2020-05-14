Artisan

It starts with an unexpectedly wide range of ingredients, such as Japanese eggplants, broccoli rabe, shirataki noodles, Bosc pears, and chrysanthemum leaves. It emphasizes contrasting textures - toothsome, fluffy, crunchy, crispy, hefty. And marries contrasting flavours - rich, sharp, sweet, and salty. Toss all together and voila: an irresistible symphony that's at once healthy and utterly delicious. Cooking the saladish way has been Ilene Rosen's genius since she unveiled the first kale salad at New York's City Bakery almost two decades ago, and now she shares 100 fresh and creative recipes, organised seasonally, from the intoxicatingly aromatic (Toasty Broccoli with Curry Leaves and Coconut) to the colourfully hearty (Red Potatoes with Chorizo and Roasted Grapes). Each chapter includes a fun party menu, a timeline of preparation, and an illustrated tablescape to turn a saladish meal into an impressive dinner party spread.