Faithfull the Brand

Sainte Marie Shirred Linen Jumpsuit

£220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Faithfull The Brand's 'Sainte Marie' jumpsuit is ideal for vacation because it looks put together with very little styling. It's made from breathable linen and has an elasticated shirred back and wide, cropped legs. Match the tortoiseshell buttons to your sunglasses or hair clips.