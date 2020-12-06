Saie

Two things we can never get enough of: long, fluttery inky-black lashes and a skin-protecting silk sleep mask. Find them both in Saie’s Day-to-Night Box, which includes the brand’s clean Mascara 101 (which we love to pair with hydrated skin and tinted lip balm) and Slip’s signature silk eye cover. Sleeping with silk—whether it’s a mask or pillowcase—prevents tugging of the delicate eye area, so you wake up looking visibly refreshed.