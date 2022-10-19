Saie

From our friends at Saie: It’s the coveted, effortless french girl lip look done the saie way: The first clean matte lipstick that’s longwearing, shine-free, and hydrating. Lip Blur is packed with a blend of nourishing ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Olive Oil, Jojoba Esters, and Berry Fruit Wax to condition lips and blend in seamlessly. All shades (available on saiehello.com) are formulated to be super comfortable, buildable, and achieve a softly-blurred to full coverage matte finish. This product is only available in the US, UK, EU, and Canada. Super sorry. Highlighted Ingredients: - Hyaluronic Acid: Helps to attract water and retain moisture for more plump-looking, hydrated lips. - Olive Oil: Nourishes and moisturizes for soft, smooth lips. - Berry Fruit Wax: Provides a blurred, soft-focus effect to lips.