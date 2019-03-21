CB2

Saic Watering Carafe

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

SAIC watering carafe was created exclusively for Design Collab. This CB2 collaborative, now in its second year, brings together like-minded souls and design institutions. Design Collab No. 2 asked 12 students in the Designed Objects curriculum at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), "What does 'live well' mean in the context of home design?" Student Mathew Devendorf liked the idea of one object serving many functions. Take this watering carafe/objet d'art. Handmade stoneware transforms a utilitarian vessel into a modern sculpture. Dipped in a modern matte white glaze, silhouette sits pretty in the windowsill ready to give your plants a welcome drink.