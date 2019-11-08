Sagely Naturals

Sagely Naturals Drift & Dream Roll-on

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Packed with CBD - a naturally occurring compound found in hemp, Drift & Dream Roll-On lets you look forward to bedtime again. Formulated with powerful botanical essential oils that promote pre-sleep relaxation it leaves you ready to dream well again. Lavender promotes a sense of peace and clarity while Geranium helps you to ease into a relaxed state of mind. Clary sage promotes a relaxed transition to sleep.CBD, also known as Cannbidiol, is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp. It helps maintain balance in our bodies by stimulating the body's endocannabinoid system, without any psychoactive effects. As the endocannabinoid system regulates the nervous system, immune system and mood, CBD promotes whole self wellness.Co-founders Kerrigan and Kaley came to CBD through genuine, personal needs that led them on a search for something that could make a positive difference, in their own lives and the lives of others. In 2015 they founded Sagely Naturals and, alongside chemists and naturopaths, began formulating an approachable product for people who could benefit from full spectrum CBD coupled with powerful botanicals. Sagely Naturals infuses the highest quality hemp-derived CBD into products for people who are ready to welcome a new way to wellbeing. An ancillary extraction method and third party lab testing ensure all psychoactive compounds are removed so you can experience CBD without any unwanted side effects. Employing expert chemists, certified facilities and full spectrum hemp, Sagely Naturals' mission is to get people back to doing what they love most.