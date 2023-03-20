House of Intuition

Sage + Wildflower Organic Bundle

$18.00

At House of Intuition

Our 100% certified organic sage and wildflower bundles are sustainably grown in California and handmade with love. Each contains the powerful energies of the sun, wind, rain, and Earth, along with the essences of their unique flower combinations, to bring your mind and soul back into harmony. They’re a magical way to clear your physical and energetic spaces, inviting in more balance, fostering energetic protection and raising your vibration.