Simply Be

Sage Western Denim Jacket

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

A must have wardrobe staple, our brand new sage western denim jacket is ideal for effortless, everyday style. With an improved fit and made from ethically sourced cotton, this jacket features two front pockets, two chest pockets and button front. A lovely throw-on jacket for this season, wear with your favourite dress or skinny jeans with any tee.