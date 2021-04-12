Keys Soulcare

Sage + Oat Milk Candle

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

With a warm and welcoming scent different from that of other sage candles, the Keys Soulcare signature Sage + Oat Milk Candle is an invitation to connect with your true self as you relax, put your senses at ease, and enjoy the moment. Revered as sacred by the Egyptians and other ancient civilizations, sage exudes a smoky, calming warmth that has made it a mainstay of herbal teas for thousands of years. Oat milk soothes and relaxes the mind and body with its sweet and subtle fragrance like a love letter to your soul. It's never too late to start your day over again, so light this calming candle whenever you need to press reset and come back to center. Artisanal hand-poured candle. Clean and cruelty-free. All Keys Soulcare products are formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, toluene, coal tar, lead, mercury, acrylamide, hydroquinone, and over 1,680 substances restricted by the FDA and European Union Cosmetics Regulation Guidelines. Spread the light! Send a personalized message to your loved ones featuring Alicia Keys. Choose one of her favorite affirmations and add your special touch. Send a Message Now!.