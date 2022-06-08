United States
BHLDN x Free People
Sage Maxi Dress
$298.00
At BHLDN
Introducing BHLDN x Free People, an all-dressed-in-white bridesmaid collection dreamt up alongside our sister brand. Bliss awaits in this floor-length style, complete with ruffled lace sleeves and bodice. Sheer white cascades atop a knee-length slip, striped with delicate ruffles in sets of three. An open back is framed by layers of waterfall ruffles, making this a dress to remember - whether coming or going. By BHLDN x Free People This item is part of our limited edition BHLDN x Free People bridesmaids collection. Only available at BHLDN Style #68977453