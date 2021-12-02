Oliver Bonas

Sage Green Essential Oil Electric Aroma Diffuser

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

Our Ceramic Aroma Diffuser is designed to mist and infuse a room with soothing and calming essential oil fragrances. Its design includes a ceramic cover to conceal the diffuser, in a sage green tone with a ridged texture for an understated contemporary finish. This electric diffuser has time settings to work for 30 minutes, an hour, two hours or three, depending on what suits your needs. It also has colour light settings - choose from white, blue, green, yellow and much more - to achieve your desired ambience.