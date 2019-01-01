Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Marc Jacobs
Sage Embellished Sandal
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Marc Jacobs
A classic silhouette everyone loves, this sport sandal features rubber sport sole with two upper straps, embellished with
Need a few alternatives?
Stella McCartney
Cornelia Wedges
$1235.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cosmic Sandal
$580.00
from
TENOVERSIX
BUY
Tomas Maier
Leather Sandals
$425.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
OneClique
Dani + Blake
$102.00
from
OneClique
BUY
More from Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter
£33.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
Marc Jacobs
Nylon Wingman Tote Bag
$225.00
$61.86
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Marc Jacobs
Ns Crossbody Bag
$155.00
$79.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Marc Jacobs
The Box Leather Crossbody Bag
$295.00
$195.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted