Sage Dungaree Dress

Chic, feminine and made from ethically sourced cotton, our new denim midaxi dungaree dress in a refreshing sage colour is a flawless utility trend addition. This style has many features including adjustable straps, front split, side buttons, multiple pockets, including side pockets for that stylish utility look. Layer with a white tee and pair with trainers for a fresh spring look.