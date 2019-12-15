Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Reformation
Sage Dress
$148.00
$103.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Sage Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Violeta By Mango
Plus-size Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
Maeve
Melissa Tiered Tunic
$140.00
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Long Sleeve Button Through Maxi Tea Dress With Splits
$60.00
$42.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Who What Wear
Plus Size Short Sleeve V-neck Midi Dress
C$64.85
C$45.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Sage Dress
$148.00
$103.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Butterfly Dress
$278.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Costa Bikini Top
$78.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Violet Top
£130.00
£78.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Violeta By Mango
Plus-size Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
Maeve
Melissa Tiered Tunic
$140.00
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Long Sleeve Button Through Maxi Tea Dress With Splits
$60.00
$42.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Who What Wear
Plus Size Short Sleeve V-neck Midi Dress
C$64.85
C$45.39
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted