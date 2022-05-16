Aesop

Sage & Cedar Scalp Treatment

$39.00

A pre-shampoo treatment for dry, itchy and flaky scalps. Scalps prone to irritation require specialised attention. This highly effective formulation contains beneficial hydrating plant extracts with excellent purifying properties to pacify the scalp. How to Use: Before showering, brush dry hair to loosen dirt and disentangle. Massage five drops onto scalp, allowing up to fifteen minutes to absorb. Follow by cleansing with your preferred Aesop Shampoo Product code 607279990_339845200