Malin + Goetz

Sage Candle

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Malin + Goetz

Burn for good vibes. Our herbal sage is bright and earthy. Top notes of eucalyptus and orange mingle with middle notes of sage, lavender and cedarwood, and warm base notes of moss and leather to create a powerful, lasting scent that completely envelops a space. Handmade locally in Brooklyn, the candle’s natural wax blend has a clean, slow burn that lasts up to 60 hours.