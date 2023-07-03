Sage

Sage Avenue No. 7

$150.00

At Sage

The lucky number 7, which welcomes Sage Avenue No. 7, is thoughtfully created to be the minimalistic yet statement feature to all curated looks. Featuring a deep denim exterior that contrasts with light brown edges and opulent details. This bag, which draws inspiration from the 2000s, is designed to let you channel your inner Mariah Carey or Beyonce or that person you sing in the shower to.