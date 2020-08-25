Sportsheets

Saffron Ping Pong Paddle

$23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Overkink

Have you got a wild one on your hands? Deliver a sensual swat to correct their behavior. This handy crimson paddle offers sadists and Doms a beautifully-crafted tool with which to discipline their plaything. A soft vegan leather exterior means that the lead up to each impact can be delicate and demure, soft upon the flesh. Incite the perfect contrasting sensation with every stinging smack. Its convenient size means it can be wielded with speed and agility by any experience level.