This white Preen By Thornton Bregazzi Saffon lace ruffle neck gown is the closest we'll be getting to a wedding dress (which is fine because let's face it, who really wants to be tied down to one bloke anyway?). Crafted for the brand's Resort 18 collection, this Preen By Thornton Bregazzi lace dress features a round ruffle neck, long sheer lace sleeves with elasticated cuffs, ruffle detailing at the front and rear, ruching at the waist, a rear Rouleau button fastening and a separate slip underneath with a tiered, asymmetric ruffle hem.