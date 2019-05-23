This modern take on the traditional wet shaving set makes an excellent addition to your grooming regimen. Designed with serious wet shavers in mind, this 3 piece set features sleek and stylish chrome plating to put a touch of sophistication to any gentleman’s bathroom counter.
The Silver Tip Badger Brush creates an excellent foaming lather as it lifts up facial hair. The Double-Edge (DE) Safety Razor glides smoothly along the ski, delivering a close, comfortable shave. Both handles are made of brass and nickel-plated, then finished in chrome and engraved with a pattern that borrows from the classic barbershop pole. Stand holds both the razor and brush.
Used/opened razors cannot be returned due to sanitary reasons.