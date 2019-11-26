well kept

Safety Razor Kit

C$104.00

Buy Now Review It

At well kept

The safety razor kit comes in a beautiful wooden box and includes: – solid brass safety razor (dusty rose) – 4 oz shave oil – agave exfoliating cloth – pack of 5 blades Safety razors are gentler on your skin, dramatically decreasing irritation due to their single blade. These razors can be used with a shave oil – allowing you to shave and moisturize simultaneously. tips and tricks here: how to assemble a safety razor how to shave with a safety razor